INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Thursday! We started off with mild temperatures, in the 40s and 50s across the state! Our normal highs for this time of year are in the 30s so we are already well above that! The rest of the day looks cloudy and breezy ahead of rain chances that will move in just in time for the morning commute.

Cloudy, breezy, mild overnight

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies and showers moving in. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph gusting up to about 30.

Rain moving in to wrap up the week

Showers move in by Friday morning. Friday will be a wet day, keep the rain gear handy. I expect heavy pockets of rain at times. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. Rain will continue overnight into Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.

New Year’s Eve forecast

Saturday will start off wet with showers continuing into the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It looks like most of the rain will move out just in time to ring in the new year! Mostly cloudy skies do stick around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

By the time the rain moves out, anywhere between 1″-1.5″ will be likely, great news for our drought conditions!

New Year’s Day forecast

Sunday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with overnight lows back in the 40s.

Rain, warmth, and tumbling temperatures next week

By the time we head into early next week, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s by Tuesday. A front does come in and bring in rain chances and tumbling temperatures behind it. Some snowflakes could be mixed in with the rain by Thursday. Temperatures will drop back close to normal, in the 30s and 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.