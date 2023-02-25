INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Saturday! It was a mild and sunny day with highs in the 40s and 50s! Sunday will be warmer with sunshine before showers and storms move in for the start of the workweek.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with a few clouds around making for a chilly night.

Mild, sunny Sunday

Sunday will be mild with mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s with increasing clouds into the evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s with showers moving in after midnight.

Storms on the way to Indiana

Showers and storms are likely for Monday, grab the umbrella! The Storm Prediction Center has Indy at a Marginal Risk for stronger storms with a healthier chance to our southeast where a Slight Risk has been issued. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with these storms. Winds will also be gusty throughout the day, gusting up to 40 mph. Temperatures will soar into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rollercoaster, more rain chances

The rest of the week will feature a few more rain chances with temperatures up and down throughout the week. 50s, 60s, 40s, a mixed bag of temperatures into next weekend!