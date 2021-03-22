Mild stretch underway; timing out showers for Tuesday

More clouds are going to fill into the state today after seeing a weekend with full sunshine. Even with the additional cloud cover, temperatures are going to climb into the upper 60s!

Southerly winds are going to help highs rise more than 10 degrees above average this afternoon. You may need a jacket leaving for work this morning, but you should be able to leave the rain gear at home.

The first game for the Big Tournament today is scheduled to tip off at 12:10 PM at Bankers Life Fieldhouse! The weather is going to be pleasant for those attending the Oregon vs. Iowa game this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach near 60° at the start of the game with a partly sunny sky over downtown Indianapolis. The game will air on CBS4.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight with our next storm system nearing central Indiana. Shower chances are going to increase by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

At times, an embedded thunderstorm may form with the initial wave tomorrow evening.

There are going to be several opportunities to see rain in the extended period. At least temperatures will stay mild through the work week and trend above average.

Cooler weather arrives this weekend behind a cold front. Highs in the lower to mid-50s are expected both Saturday and Sunday.