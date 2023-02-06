Light, patchy fog has developed overnight around central Indiana. Temperatures are below the freezing mark too, which will create a frosty start for the area. If your car has been sitting out overnight, you may want to give yourself extra time to warm it up. Keep in mind, light black ice may form on untreated surfaces.

Today is the day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine because a pattern shift begins tomorrow. The weather will become more active as rain chances rise this week. Skies will be partly cloudy today with high pressure situated over the Midwest. Highs will reach into the upper 40s this afternoon.

More clouds will fill into the state overnight ahead of an approaching warm front. The winds speeds will pick up too, which will prevent temperatures from dropping too much tonight. Overnight lows will fall into upper 30s and lower 40s.

Prepare for showers tomorrow as our next wave of rain moves into to the state. The rain on Tuesday is going to be light and widely scattered. Temperatures will become milder despite the cloudy skies and shower activity.

A more favorable rain chance arrives Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The rainfall will become more widespread with the potential for embedded thunderstorms. Mild air will stick around until the end of the week. The weather turns much colder by the weekend with snow chances returning by Saturday morning.