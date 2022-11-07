INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 40s, making for a chilly start to our workweek. We will be mild and dry during the afternoon hours through Thursday before rain chances move in and bring much colder air.

Bright, mild Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Our average high sits around 56° for this time of year so we have another above-average day ahead. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a few clouds around.

Election Day forecast

Grab the jackets if you are voting early for Election Day! Temperatures will start off chilly before climbing into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

70s return this week

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s, well above average for this time of year. The mild air sticks around into Friday before a cold front comes in bringing rain and colder air.

Next rain chances, cold air behind rain

The timing of the cold front on Friday still remains uncertain. This front will bring rain and breezy conditions. It will also usher in much colder temperatures for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

The long-range pattern looks to keep us below average for much of next week as well.