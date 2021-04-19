Mild start to the week; tracking rain and snow Tuesday

Expect the best weather of the week today! We are starting off the workweek with clear skies and cool temperatures around central Indiana. Lows dipped down in the lower to mid-40s early in the day.

Temperatures will rise quickly through the early afternoon and eventually peak in the mid-60s! Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts because we’re going to have another taste of winter this week!

Our next storm system is going to slide over the Midwest in the coming days. It will first bring cloud cover and rain to north central Indiana tonight. By Tuesday afternoon, rain showers will become more widespread across central Indiana with highs near the 50° mark.

A strong cold front is going to travel over the state Tuesday night. The boundary will allow temperatures to sharply drop from west to east Tuesday evening. The air will be cold enough to support snow Tuesday night!

Minor snow accumulations are possible with many seeing less than 1” of snow stick to grassy surfaces. Some isolated spots northeast of Indianapolis could potentially up to 2” depending on where heavier bands set up.

The ground temperatures are warm and the snow will likely compact, turn slushy and quickly melt. However, there still could be some slick spots on the roads early Wednesday morning.

Cover your plants to protect them from the sub-freezing temperatures! Lows will dip below 32° Wednesday and Thursday mornings! A Freeze Watch has been issued across central Indiana beginning Tuesday night. Stay tuned for more updates with the forecast!