Mild November days for Central Indiana; Tropical Storm Eta floods Central America

November weather across central Indiana can be bleak and cold. The calendar now says November but this week will have the look and feel of September. Expect a sunny week with a warming trend. The average high for early November is 59 degrees, but this week we will see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. Average high temperatures are in the 70s in September, and that is where we will be through the weekend.

Category 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall Tuesday in Nicaragua with winds near 140 mph Now weakened to a Tropical Storm the system will cause days of catastrophic flooding and mudslides as it moves across Honduras before turning northeast through Belize. Eta is forecast to move back into the western Caribbean by Friday. Another landfall across western Cuba is likely this weekend, and the storm may threaten the Florida Keys and the southwest Florida coast with tropical storm force winds by Sunday.

