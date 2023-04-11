INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool with temperatures in the 40s. No jackets needed this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s once again under mostly sunny skies! We continue with temperatures in the 70s and sunshine as we head into the end of the week.

Sunny, mild Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezier out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The Indianapolis Indians are home this evening! What a great night for baseball! Temperatures will slowly drop into the 60s during the game. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s under mostly starry skies.

Fire dangers in Indiana

Northern Indiana has elevated fire concerns for Wednesday. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph during the afternoon. Gusty winds, dry ground conditions, and low humidity is the recipe for fire concerns. Avoid burning into Wednesday.

Dry stretch continues

Wednesday and Thursday will feature temperatures in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies on both days. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s. The Indians are home both days, great days for baseball!

Rain returns this weekend

Spotty shower chances return Friday with healthier rain chances into the weekend. The timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Stay tuned.