INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!

Monday at a glance

Spotty showers possible Monday, but mostly dry

Although we could see brief, light rain on Monday afternoon, most of us will remain dry. There will be a good mix of sunshine and clouds into the afternoon.

A mild Sunday

Sunday temperatures went 10 degrees cooler than normal. With enough cloud coverage into the afternoon, Indianapolis hit a high of 75 degrees, falling short of the normal high of 85.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast