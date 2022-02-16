We’re in for a very mild and windy day! Temperatures out the door early Wednesday morning are running ~30° warmer than they were Tuesday morning. However, it is turning quite windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Gusts to 45 mph are expected. Be sure to have outdoor loose objects secured. These winds could also make driving difficult, blow tree limbs down and cause a few power outages.

Most of the day will be dry as temperatures surge into the mid 50s. Some locations could even touch 60° this afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible late in the afternoon, but most rain holds off until the evening and overnight hours.

A very messy system is heading our way. Thursday will come with heavy rain, wintry precipitation, windy conditions and even an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out in our far southern counties. This mess of a system is very likely to lead to slick conditions during the day.

A Flood Watch goes into effect this evening at 7 o’clock and lasts through 7 p.m. Thursday. Heavy rainfall will spread through the state overnight and we’ll wake up to a very soggy Thursday. As the wet weather continues on through the day, many areas will pick up about 1″ to 2″ of rainfall with some locally higher amounts likely too. With the melting snow pack in the area, in addition to this rainfall, flooding will be a possibility.

The SPC does have us highlighted under a slight risk for severe storms Thursday. Our far southern counties are most favorable for any storm activity, primarily in the afternoon when more instability is available for this storm development.

Let’s time out this mess of a system. Temperatures will start out very warm Thursday morning, still in the mid 50s. A passing cold front will send those temperatures tumbling throughout the day. By the late morning hours, our northern counties will likely be transitioning over to sleet and a wintry mix. At this time, a temperature spread of ~20° between our northern counties and southern counties will be likely.

This transition to wintry precipitation will spread south into the afternoon and could create very slick travel conditions for many. In addition to snow showers falling in our northern counties, others seeing sleet and freezing rain will be dealing with ice glazing the surfaces. After warm temperatures like these, it will take slightly longer for ground temperatures to match the freezing surface temperatures. However, that transition from wet surfaces to icy surface can happen very quickly when it does.

We transition to all snow by Thursday evening and by early Friday morning, we could be left with a light coating of snow across most of central Indiana while our northern counties could be shoveling away snowfall accumulations of 3″ to 6″.

We finish off the work week very cold again but a new warmup gets underway for the weekend. We’re tracking 60° by early next week.