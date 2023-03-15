INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures have risen back into the 50s this Wednesday and the warm up is not over with yet.

Warmer than average weather returns

Seasonable weather will carry us from Wednesday night into Thursday morning as clouds build and temps bottom in the low 30s. It will be another day of notable warming as a breezy southerly wind brings in mild air. Highs will reach the upper 50s in the afternoon before rain moves in and caps off our warm up.

Rainy weather impacts the late week

Clouds will dominate Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky by sunrise. We’ll enjoy peeks of sun in the morning before completely overcast conditions take over. Rain showers will begin in the late afternoon across Central Indiana and continue overnight. Steady rain will fall for a time overnight with a few embedded downpours. Showers will become scattered again by Friday morning and exit before the afternoon.

Colder air returns

The majority of our rainfall will come ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the Hoosier State on Friday morning. The front will knock temps from the low 50s to low 40s and we will not warm much above this mark through the afternoon. Wind chill temps will be around 30 thanks to breezy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chilly weekend; warming next week