Mild and rainy holiday weekend

The day starts out drier with warm temperatures jumping into the mid to upper 50s just after lunch time.

We go even warmer for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. High temperatures go as much as 20 degrees above normal.

Rain shouldn’t be a huge issue heading into New Year’s Eve night plans. However, Saturday looks to be more of the washout as widespread rain takes over in the morning and through the afternoon hours. Mixed precipitation for counties in northern Indiana are possible. But this will be a mostly rain event for us.

Colder air arrives Sunday as high temperatures go into the lower 30s.