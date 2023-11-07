It is Election Day, and the weather looks great for those heading out to vote! The weather is quiet this Tuesday morning and skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s. However, there are areas of patchy thick fog that have formed over west-central Indiana that may reduce the visibility at times through the morning commute.

We were spoiled on Monday because highs climbed near record levels for November 6. Indianapolis ended up with a high at 75-degrees, which was only two degrees shy of the record. Temperatures today are going to be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Even with northerly wind shift and cool down, temperatures will be running more than 10 degrees above average.

After seeing mixed sun and clouds today, there will be more clouds that fill into the area overnight. We should stay primarily dry, but there could be a few sprinkles in the mix tonight. Lows will fall back into the lower 50s tonight.

If you loved the weather on Monday, then you will enjoy what’s on tap for Wednesday! It is going to be another warm and windy day with near-record highs in the afternoon. Indianapolis will have a shot at reach 77-degrees, which is two degrees less than the record of 79° set back in 2020.

Another cold front will bring central Indiana cooler changes to the weather pattern by the end of the week. The boundary will also produce a spotty shower chance late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Highs in the 50s will return by Thursday.