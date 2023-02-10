INDIANAPOLIS – A seasonal weekend is ahead as the sunshine makes a comeback!

Saturday at a glance

Seasonal start to the weekend

Plenty of sunshine as we get the weekend going! Saturday high temperatures will head into the lower 40s at the start of this weekend. Then a much bigger warm-up is ahead for the middle of next week as we go more than 10 degrees above normal high temperatures!

Rain chances ahead next week

Light rain showers are a possibility by Tuesday of next week. However, the better chance for heavier rainfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This will come with a brief, but strong surge of warmer air in the low to middle 60s. Right after that, however, temperatures fall right back into a cooler pattern by Friday of next week.

A better drought report!

We’re finally looking at a rainfall surplus from our monthly February average. That’s good news as Indiana continues to emerge from a months-long drought.