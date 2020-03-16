Mild and dry for St. Patrick’s Day but rain into central Indiana by midweek

March is our transition month as we go from Winter to Spring and so far the month is off to a mild, wet start . We have had 11 days with above average temperatures, with over an inch rain rain and over an inch of snow.

Spring begins Thursday and for the final two days of winter we’ll enjoy highs in the 50s. We have a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day and rain moves in Wednesday. We’ll end the workweek with rain and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.

Sunny skies will return for the weekend but the first weekend of Spring will be a chilly one with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

So far this has been a mild month.

So far this has been a wet month.

Expect a dry St. Patrick’s Day.

Rain will move into central Indiana on Wednesday.

Spring begins Thursday.

Over an inch of rain is likely this week.