Mild, dry across central Indiana while Isaias wreaks havoc in the northeast

A cold front brought scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and cooler, less humid weather for Tuesday After a cloudy, wet start to the work week, sunny skies will hold for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday and low temperatures will be in the 50s. It will be warmer by the weekend with highs rising back into the 80s with a chance for more rain and thunderstorms.

Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday as a Category One Hurricane packing sustained winds up to 85 miles per hour. The storm is now in southern New York and is still packing 65 mph winds. Isaias is moving north-northeast as 40 miles per hour. The storm will cause major wind damage and up to 8 inches of rain throughout the New England before racing into Eastern Canada.

