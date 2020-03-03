Mild air to stick; tracking small rain chances

Storm reports are spread across seven states this morning. We are the northernmost hail report. We saw half inch hail in Lebanon overnight but that’s the only storm report in Indiana. There were multiple reports of hail as far west as Arkansas and early this morning into Western Ohio. A tornado tore through Tennessee, leaving devastation behind in Nashville. Multiple fatalities have been reported after that tornado. The National Weather Service will be heading out that way today to assess the damage.

Back home, we have isolated rain early this morning but most of the day will be dry so I would skip the umbrella. Temperatures will again soar into the 50s. We’ll get windy today with gusts up to 35mph and wind will be in the forecast most of the rest of our week. Today we’ll start off with clouds but more sunshine is expected over the afternoon making for a lovely day overall.

Isolated sprinkle possible near Kokomo this evening and isolated showers Indianapolis and north between 4-8am Wednesday but looking at mainly dry conditions.

Thursday will still be breezy and above average. Friday will be a bit cooler with a chance for a mix (primarily rain) but not anticipating major issues at this time. The weekend is looking better and better! Saturday will be seasonable in the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will feature more sun and even warmer air. Remember we ‘Spring Forward’ Saturday night.