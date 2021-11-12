Indy weather update: snow flurries coming, cold for Friday night football

INDIANAPOLIS — We are dry and sunny this Friday afternoon, a nice change from the wet conditions on Thursday. It is still windy, however. The wind is not going anywhere and the cold temperatures stick around this weekend.

Friday night football looks COLD as temperatures drop into the 30s tonight during the game, bundle up! Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s.

Saturday will be cold and blustery with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Showers and flurries will be around but I don’t expect a wash-out day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s with light snow showers possible. Minor accumulations are possible in our northern counties on grassy and elevated surfaces. No road impacts are likely.

Sunday looks cold again with showers around. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with snow flurries possible. It will be windy all weekend long.

Monday we could start out with some snow flurries. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s with more sunshine in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look warmer with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Showers return for the day on Wednesday.