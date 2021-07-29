Strong storms possible into the evening, stay weather aware

A line of showers and storms this morning weakened as they moved south into Central Indiana. We will continue with the sunshine and the heat into the early afternoon hours before storms begin to fire up again.

TIMELINE

After 2 p.m., storms will begin to fire up along I-70. These storms will feed off the heat, humidity, and instability. Storms will push south during the afternoon and should weaken as we head into the evening. So, time-wise, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

THREATS

In terms of threats, heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado all are possible in these storms. There is plenty of moisture for these storms to work with and squeeze out like a sponger very quickly. Flash flooding could also be a concern.

WHAT TO DO

What should you do? If a watch is issued, either a severe thunderstorm watch or a tornado watch, have a plan of action ready in case a warning is issued. If a warning is issued, either a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning, take action. Get inside a sturdy building, put as many walls between you and the outside, and get to the lowest level of the building you are in.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

