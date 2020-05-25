Memorial Day Weather

Memorial Day could be a lot like Sunday. Warm and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Futureview shows the possible showers popping up Monday afternoon.

The Long Range Planner maintains a pattern that means above average temperatures for Indiana and the eastern half of the country at least through Thursday.

With the warm humid air seemingly locked in, we are in for above average temperatures in the 80s the first half of the week. There will also be a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. Maybe a little cooler drier air by next weekend.