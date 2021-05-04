Cool, wet start to May; Daily chance for rain this week

May is off to a wet start with a half inch of rain in the past 48 hours. The rain will continue with a daily chance for afternoon showers almost every day this week. The daily rain will also keep us cool with highs in the 60s. Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely this week, and many areas across the state still have a spring rainfall deficit, so the precipitation is needed.

May Climatology

We gain almost an hour of daylight during the month, and the average high rises from 69 degrees to 77 degrees. On average, May is our wettest month of the year with five inches of rain. May is also an active month for severe storms. We average five tornadoes during the month.

We’ve had rain for the past two days.

Temperatures will be below average for the next four days.

Over an inch of rain will fall this week.

We saw the coldest May temperature on record last year.

We gain almost an hour of daylight during May.

May temperatures are forecast to be near average.

May precipitation is forecast to be above average.