INDIANAPOLIS – A major winter storm is brewing across the West Central US and will impact the Hoosier State with snow, strong wind, and arctic cold by Thursday evening. Let’s take a closer look at the timing & each individual impact…

Storm timeline

This is a storm that you will not want to be caught out in, but there is still some time to prepare before the worst arrives…

Through early/mid Thursday afternoon … Our weather will be overcast, breezy, and seasonable, but not very impactful otherwise. Light rain showers will be in & out of the area. You should plan on this being your last chance to leave the house for 48 hours. It will be important to check back with us for the latest information on the storm during this window.

Thursday mid/late afternoon & evening … The storm hits hard. We will go from near 40 degrees with light rain, to heavy snow, high wind, and rapidly falling temperatures. You will not want to be caught outside or on the road during this window, so find a way to get home prior. Temperatures may drop as much as 30 degrees in 4-6 hours. Feels-like temps will fall as much as 45 degrees in this window. The sudden temp drop following rainfall presents a flash freeze concern, which would lead to very slick conditions. Nearly all of our snowfall from the storm will occur during this time as well. A widespread 3-6″ is expected. The powdery nature of the snow will make for blowing & drifting, and low visibility.

Friday early/mid morning … Our coldest weather in years will settle in with lows near zero to a few degrees below. Our last sub-zero temperature was in January 2019. With the wind included, it will feel as cold as 25-30 degrees below zero. These are dangerous values with frostbite setting in, in just 15 minutes. Other than flurries, the snowfall will be over. However, strong wind will keep visibility low even after the snow is done.

Friday afternoon & evening … The strongest wind from this storm will come during the afternoon on Friday. Peak wind gusts will fall into the 45-55mph range. For reference, 58mph is considered “severe” in a thunderstorm. Blowing snow & low visibility will remain an issue. Road cleanup will be difficult and significant improvement is not expected.

Overnight & into Saturday morning … Improvement will begin to take place by Saturday morning, but it will take some time with another frigid & breezy morning. Feels-like temps will return to 20 below zero. Luckily, the sun will break through later in the morning and temperatures will be on their way to around ten degrees. It will remain breezy, but wind will slowly calm as well.

Looking beyond the storm

The holiday weekend will be a cold one, there are no two ways about that. If you’re looking for upside, it is very likely that we will experience a white Christmas! We will eventually begin to warm as we begin the new week. There will be a chance for light snow on Monday, but our weather is expected to remain dry otherwise.