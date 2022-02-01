Major winter storm system hits Indiana by Wednesday morning

Follow Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

It’s almost eerie how quiet it is this Tuesday, knowing a major winter storm is on the way. Satellite and radar images across the country look mostly dry.

But as we’ve been forecasting, big changes are on the way early Wednesday morning into late Thursday, ushering in a significant winter storm system–and it looks like it will be a messy one. Several inches of snowfall is not out of the question over the next couple of days.

The timing of this wintry system is now getting locked in. Tuesday will be calm with warming temperatures into the lower 50s, with rain late in the night to get things started.

By Wednesday early morning, we see this rain begin to mix over and transition to snow on the north end of a frontal boundary. This will persist through the day Wednesday and into Thursday evening, causing hazardous travel and road conditions.

Temperatures will then drop a good amount overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. This will allow any fallen precipitation to freeze over, before we add snow showers on top of that again Thursday. that we could stay well below freezing for a few days. As this happens, more snow and mixed precipitation is expected. This will make for dangerous travel and road conditions. More snow showers and potentially cold mixed precipitation will continue into the night Thursday.

As we begin to dry out on Friday, leftover snow and ice accumulation may have lingering impacts on travel conditions, and high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the teens.