INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down.

Monday at a glance

Sunshine and dry skies ahead

We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.

Not great, considering we need rain

Still abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across the state. Less than a week into the start of November, we’re already at least half an inch short for rainfall in Indianapolis.

Warm air, to a quick cold blast

We’ll be under a ridge of warm air by the middle of this week. That will put temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Then by this weekend, a cold air blast takes over. High temperatures may drop as low as the upper 30s. Huge pattern shift is on the horizon!

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Here’s that pattern shift on our 7-day forecast. Low 70s possible by Wednesday, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures heading into the weekend provided by a cold front.