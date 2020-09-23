Low rain chances over the weekend in central Indiana

Comfortably cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s across much of the area. We’ve seen some patchy fog but nothing too widespread or significant. Humidity is high but dew points are low so we are still in a fairly comfortable air mass.

We will climb through the 60s throughout the morning. Expect 70s by lunchtime and into the afternoon. other than more cloud cover, today will feel a lot like it did on Tuesday. Normal highs this time of the year are right in the mid-70s.

It should shape up to be some pretty decent weather through the end of the week. We’re getting back on the temperature roller coaster. The peak will be on Saturday and then temperatures tumble into the new workweek with wind really kicking up Monday night.