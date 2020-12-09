Lovely Wednesday ahead; colder with rain this weekend

Chilly for our Wednesday morning with wind chills as cold as the 20s. We’re also starting off cloudy but don’t expect that to last! Sunshine returns this afternoon–many of us will be sunny by lunchtime.

That and the southerly breeze will mean we’ll climb to a solid ten degrees above average. Highs will reach the low 50s for the second time this month.

Thursday will be even nicer with sunshine start to finish and a couple of degrees warmer. Really going to be great weather so take advantage of it!

We’re much more active by the weekend. A cold front is sliding this way. It will first mean rain on Saturday and then turn us much colder for Sunday and beyond.