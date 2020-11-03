Lovely Election Day forecast

Chilly start to our Tuesday morning but it isn’t as cold as it was yesterday morning. Plenty of sunshine and a light breeze out of the southwest will help up warm to the low 60s by the afternoon. It’ll be a great day to get outside for a walk.

High pressure is in control today so the forecast stays very quiet. Nothing but sunshine start to finish Tuesday with no wet weather anytime in our forecast period.

Temperatures will continue to climb each day this week and by the weekend we will be soaking in glorious highs in the low 70s. Really going to be a great weekend to be outside.