Lots of sunshine and above average temps

Chilly this morning but for many of us we are actually 10-20 degrees warmer than we were on Monday morning. Humidity is fairly high but dew points are in the 30s and 40s so the air mass is reasonably comfortable. We only have a light breeze right now but will get a little gusty this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. A nice and clear sky will allow us to brighten up beautifully when the sun rises in the 7 o’clock hour.

Temperatures will quickly climb through the 50s and 60s by lunchtime. Highs will be a touch above average as we hit the low to mid 70s. Very enjoyable despite the breeze.

Hurricane Delta is currently a category 2 but should strengthen as it nears the Yucatan Penninsula. A major hurricane will roar through the Gulf toward the US Coast. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are preparing for potential landfall Friday night.

Back home in Central Indiana, we are continuing with a drought. No rain will fall here through the end of the work week so be sure to water your mums… they’ll need it.

Beautiful forecast here the rest of the week! Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures continue. Small chance for some much needed rain Sunday and a better chance by Monday.