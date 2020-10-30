Looking great for Halloween

We brought back the sunshine to close the week but temperatures are staying chilly. The lack of clouds and northerly winds will send temperatures down into the low 30s by early Saturday morning. We’ll wake up to frosty/freezing conditions to start Halloween.

Saturday afternoon will be more comfortable, although still on the cool side for this time of year. We’ll see brilliant sunshine and temperatures rising into the mid and upper 50s.

A cold front on Sunday will turn temperatures sharply colder as we close the weekend. Gusty winds above 30 mph with help factor in a wind chill across central Indiana only in the mid 20s by Sunday afternoon.

The coldest air of the season, will be here early Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to start the week. We’re at a time of year we can often see big swings in our temperatures. A warmup will send afternoon temperatures to 70-degrees by Friday.