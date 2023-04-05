INDIANAPOLIS — We’re expecting an active weather day around central Indiana as storms move in.
The severe weather will come in waves throughout the day. The window for Wednesday’s storms is wide–from about 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.–but the hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. are looking favorable for a severe threat.
Strong winds and hail are the greatest threat, although tornadoes are also possible. It’s especially unwelcome news given a Friday tornado outbreak that affected numerous communities around the state.
Follow updates from the FOX59/CBS4 team with our live blog below.
8:47 a.m.
8:40 a.m.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for northern parts of Indiana until 4 p.m..
The counties include: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley, according to the National Weather Service.
8:34 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Hendricks, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Owen counties until 9 a.m. Damaging winds are possible.