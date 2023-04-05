INDIANAPOLIS — We’re expecting an active weather day around central Indiana as storms move in.

The severe weather will come in waves throughout the day. The window for Wednesday’s storms is wide–from about 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.–but the hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. are looking favorable for a severe threat.

Strong winds and hail are the greatest threat, although tornadoes are also possible. It’s especially unwelcome news given a Friday tornado outbreak that affected numerous communities around the state.

Follow updates from the FOX59/CBS4 team with our live blog below.

8:47 a.m.

Winds ramping up on the northwest side, radar estimate gusts of 63mph near the I-465 & I-865 interchange. Police responding to a crash near Michigan Rd blocking the left shoulder for the next hour or so. Stay safe out there especially if driving a high profile vehicle! @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/Byd65oYDaS — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) April 5, 2023

8:40 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for northern parts of Indiana until 4 p.m..

The counties include: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Watch for April 5, 2023

8:34 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Hendricks, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Owen counties until 9 a.m. Damaging winds are possible.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING >> OWEN … MORGAN … AND MONROE COUNTIES until 9 AM . Storm is tracking NE at 70 MPH and producing damaging straight-line winds. #INwx @FOX59 @theWXauthority #FOX59morning pic.twitter.com/fql1y51Vl3 — Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) April 5, 2023

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hendricks, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Owen County in IN until 9:00am EDT. @Fox59 #INWX — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 5, 2023

RADAR UPDATE (8:10 AM) – Strong thunderstorms will impact southeastern Clay, Green, and southeastern Putnam, Daviess and Knox counites through 8:30 AM#INwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/f1nWGpkvTH — Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) April 5, 2023

An active weather day with SEVERE STORM THREAT



Severe storms are expected in central Indiana today. I have updates on the timing and threats in my latest blog on @CBS4Indy #INwx @theWXauthority https://t.co/a0DiwKQtcm — Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) April 5, 2023