LIVE BLOG: Strong storms move through central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS– A line of strong storms is moving through central Indiana, causing power outages and severe weather warnings.

Most of the stronger weather is expected to the northwest of Indianapolis, with the primary threat being damaging winds and heavy downpours. Isolated tornadoes are also possible with this system.

The Indianapolis branch of the National Weather Service put central Indiana as a “slight” risk for severe weather and northwestern Indiana as an “enhanced risk.” Follow our live blog below for updates.