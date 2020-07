Warm and humid start to our Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 70s now but will be back to the 80s by 9 a.m. and heat indices will be well into the 90s throughout the afternoon. If you have to be outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy. Breaks in the shade will absolutely be necessary.

A cold front is sliding through the area today and that is pushing out the high that brought us so much sunshine this weekend. As the boundary slides through, we'll have storms on this Monday afternoon. On the backside of this front, though, we'll get MUCH more comfortable! Highs will be in the mid-low 80s through the week and into the weekend. More notable will be the lower humidity.