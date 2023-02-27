INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is experiencing severe weather Monday with Tornado and Thunderstorm Warnings issued for several counties already.

Follow this liveblog for the latest weather developments:

Warnings have largely subsided in Central Indiana. We are still awaiting reports.



Of all storms today, this storm south of Fortville (Hancock County) displayed the greatest rotation. It appears likely that a tornado developed at some point. Gate to gate shear reached 127mph. pic.twitter.com/KsQU9sDMGl — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 27, 2023

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware, Hancock, Henry and Madison County in IN until 2:30pm EST. @Fox59 #INWX — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) February 27, 2023

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING: Madison, Hancock, and Hamilton counties until 2 PM.



Take shelter immediately. Radar indicated rotation in the severe storm moving NE at 40 mph. #INwx pic.twitter.com/NXQ2wvdpik — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) February 27, 2023

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Warning for Howard and Tipton County in IN until 2:00pm EST. @Fox59 #INWX — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) February 27, 2023

A severe storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail is moving northeast through the Indy metro area. Take shelter if you're within the warning! #INwx pic.twitter.com/pE13BJNWrz — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 27, 2023

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew and Shelby County in IN until 1:45pm EST. @Fox59 #INWX — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) February 27, 2023