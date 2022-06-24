INDIANAPOLIS – Good Friday morning! We are starting off with cool and comfortable conditions. We have an Air Quality Action Day for the day today with temperatures close to that 90° mark. It will be hot but less humid again to wrap up our workweek.

Air Quality Action Day for Indiana

An Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Friday for several counties in Indiana.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone-forming emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

If you have trouble breathing, it is recommended that you stay indoors.

Relief from the humidity

Friday will feature another warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low humidity as an area of high pressure moves in. We will be on the back side of this high, keeping us sunny and dry. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s with mostly starry skies tonight.

Drought concerns growing

June has been a hot month with temperatures 2.9° above average. This has also been a dry month with rainfall more than two inches below average. The recent heat wave, coupled with lower than normal precipitation, has produced conditions ripe for what’s known as a “flash drought” across Indiana.

Abnormally high temperatures increase the rate at which water is transferred from the land to the atmosphere, lowering soil moisture, which is then exacerbated by decreased rainfall.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday we have another chance at an isolated shower or storm. These will be scattered in nature with highs in the lower 90s. We are looking at no more than .25″ of rainfall, not good for our drought conditions.

Seasonal start to next week

Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80s for the start of next week, pretty much where we should be for this time of year. We are back in the 90s by the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.