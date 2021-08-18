Little change in our summer-time weather pattern

Our weather this week is proving that once you get caught in a rhythm, it’s tough to break out of it. For the third straight day it was heat, humidity, and an afternoon rain chance across Central Indiana. A few locations, including the metro area, did manage to pick up some rain today. However, the majority of us were dry as the nature of these rain showers have been isolated.

The evening will become dry once again as daylight hours wane. The instability that helps produce these showers decreases with the setting sun, which is why the window to see any rain has generally been 2-8pm. Clouds are expected to stick around this evening along with the humidity, which will keep things mild as we wake up to low temperatures close to 70 by the morning.

Weather-wise, the next two days will be about as close as you can get to a repeat in Central Indiana. Both days will feature more clouds than sun in the morning with the same warm & muggy air mass overhead. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80’s with a dew point in the mid to upper 60’s. Between 2-8pm isolated downpours will develop, and the occasional rumble of thunder is possible too. Make sure to head indoors when thunder roars and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there too!