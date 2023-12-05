Indianapolis will primarily see rain showers out today as a storm complex tracks over central Indiana today. However, there is a chance for snow showers to mix in with the light rain early in the day. The northern third of the state has the best chance of seeing snowflakes mixing in with the showers today.

Most of the precipitation will turn over to all rain showers by the afternoon as highs approaching the lower 40s. The rainfall will also become widely scattered during the afternoon before completely moving out tonight.

Skies will remain rather cloudy tonight and early Wednesday morning but should brighten up by tomorrow afternoon. Cloud coverage decreases as higher pressure builds back into the Ohio Valley. Wednesday is going to be chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

Milder weather is on the way late in the week as a ridge sets up over the eastern half of the county. Temperatures will sharply rise by Thursday and will run more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year! Unfortunately, the milder temperatures will be short-lived and colder changes move back into the area this weekend.