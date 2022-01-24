Light snow to start the week in central Indiana

We’re tracking light snow moving across central Indiana Monday morning. This could easily create some slick spots on the roadways. Be sure to allow yourself extra during your morning commute. Most of the snow will impact areas along I-70 and north with a sharp cutoff to our south.

The majority of those who see snow showers will see them during the morning. However, as this clipper system pulls to our northeast, we’ll keep the chance for widely scattered snow showers into the afternoon. As temperatures warm above freezing, some of these snow showers will mix with rain at times.

Overall, totals will be very light. Most that see accumulating snow will only see a few tenths of an inch. However, our far northern counties could see amounts as high as 1″ to 2″.

Today is the warmest of the work with with highs near the seasonal average, in the upper 30s. However, arctic air settles in and we turn MUCH colder for Tuesday and Wednesday. By early Tuesday morning wind chills will be near or below zero.

However, it’s Wednesday morning that the coldest air of the season, so far, is set to arrive. Wind chills early Wednesday could be could be 10° BELOW ZERO or colder! Be sure to prepare for the chill. Temperatures will remain below average the rest of the week, but thankfully won’t be as bitter cold as we see Wednesday morning.