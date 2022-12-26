INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A few light snow showers are moving in this morning. We will keep the light snow showers today with minor accumulations possible. We finally get above freezing this week with temperatures back in the 50s by the end of this week!

Snow chances in Indiana today

Temperatures today will climb into the middle and upper 20s with light snow showers around today. An inch of snowfall will be possible and all of it will stick since it has been so cold. Otherwise, we keep the mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the teens with mostly cloudy skies.

Quiet and climbing temperatures

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Temperatures on Tuesday will climb to about freezing with highs on Wednesday above freezing, finally! This will begin our gradual warming trend into the holiday weekend.

Next rain chances in Indy

Rain chances return Thursday afternoon and stick around into Saturday. Timing and exact totals are still uncertain at this time. Regardless, it will all be rain with highs in the middle 50s even close to 60 by this weekend!

We will ring in the new year with rain chances and warming than average high temperatures!