INDIANAPOLIS – Winter is sticking around, at least for early Saturday morning with snow shower chances across central Indiana. This isn’t unusual for this time of year, our latest snow recorded was in May. Our average last freeze is typically April 16, meaning these cold temperatures aren’t out of the ordinary either.

Let’s time out the rest of Friday and into early Saturday morning. Temperatures today will stay in the mid to upper 40s with scattered showers around. There will be a lot of dry time for the rest of the day and into tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, and since we will be below freezing, the rain will transition into a wintry mix overnight and into early Saturday morning.

At most, light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible. Temperatures will climb back above freezing during the day so any snow will transition back into rain chances.

Sunday we will start to dry out with temperatures in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Monday we start dry too with temperatures in the middle 40s.

Our pattern becomes unsettled once again starting Tuesday and continuing into next week. The Storm Prediction Center is eyeing another chance for severe weather in the Plains and Deep South Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The question remains how far north will that threat extend. Details will become clearer as we head into next week.