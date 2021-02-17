Light snow moves into central Indiana overnight; The streak of days below freezing continues

A strong storm system moving across the southern state will spread snow into southern Indiana after Midnight.We’ll have light snow spreading south to north through the state overnight. This will not be a major snowstorm for central Indiana with up to an inch of snow in Indianapolis by sunrise.

Light snow will continue through Thursday morning with a 1-2″ accumulation in Indianapolis and in the I-70 corridor. Accumulation amounts will be lighter north of I-70, with up to an inch of of snow expected from Lafayette to Kokomo. Over east central and south central Indiana, 2-3″ of snow is likely.

The streak of consecutive days below freezing has now stretched to 12 for Indianapolis, and relief from the cold wave is not coming soon enough. Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing for at least the next three days.

We’ll have a dry Friday and Saturday before a rain/snow mix develops Sunday. Our wintry mix will change to snow Sunday night and linger through early Monday.

We have had heavy snow so far this month.

We have had more than 20 inches of snow this season.

