So far this has been a slow season for snow. We’ve only had 10″ of snow, 13.4″ below average for the season. After a wet start to March with almost 2″ of rain, out first snow of the month is on the way. We average 3.2″ of snow for the month and we will see some accumulation over the next 36 hours.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings to our west, where 5 to 8″ of snow is likely. This is the same system that will bring snow to central Indiana. While we are expecting snow to accumulate, we won’t see that much.

For us the system will move in two waves. First, light snow will develop after Midnight and move into the I-70 corridor by 5am. This will cause some slick spots on roads for the morning rush hour. After a lull in the snow, a second wave of moisture comes in the afternoon. This will primarily affect areas south of I-70. This will not be a major snow for central Indiana. Expect a 1 to 2 inch accumulation by the time the snow ends Friday night.

Be careful as you travel Friday into early Saturday morning. After the snow passes, we will deal with a blast of Arctic air. Gusty northwest winds will create wind chills near 0° Saturday morning. For Saturday afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-20s. The record cold maximum for Saturday is 24°, set in 1932 and we will be close to setting a new record for the date.

Temperatures will moderate Sunday with highs near 50°. After a few showers Monday, most of next week will be dry. Highs will be in the 50s through Tuesday and in the 60s Wednesday. The warm up will continue through Thursday. For St. Patrick’s Day expect sunny skies with a high near 70°.

