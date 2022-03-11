If you are a fan of Winter weather enjoy the next 24 hours. Light snow fell across central Indiana Friday morning and the second wave of moisture associated with this system will move across the state this evening. Up to an inch of snow will fall, primarily fall south of I-70. This will to coat the roads with a sheet of ice and snow and make driving hazardous through Saturday morning. This will be the coldest night sine mid-February. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-teens overnight. Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour overnight and wind chill will be below zero.

Scattered flurries, gusty northwest winds and cold air will be with us through Saturday. The record cold maximum temperature for the date is 24° set in 1932. We’re looking at a high of only 25°. Our weather will take a major turn Sunday. We’ll have sunny skies and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are likely but the wind direction will shift to the southwest. This will bring a dramatic warm up and temperatures will be 25 degrees warmer by Sunday afternoon.

Don’t forget. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. Set your clocks ahead 1 hour Saturday night before you go to bed. Daylight Saving Time officially goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Expect sunny skies for most of next week. Highs will be in the 50s through Monday, in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and in the 70s Thursday.

