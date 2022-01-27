Light snow around today; tracking a warmup

We’re in for a cloudier day with snow chances. Flurries and very light snow showers are already moving into our western and northern counties this morning. While only very light accumulations are expected for those that do see snow today, it will be enough to cause concern for slick spots. Be careful as you’re traveling. The chance for these snow showers and flurries will continue into early Friday morning.

Temperatures started off very cold this morning but much improved from where we were early Wednesday morning. Temperatures are up about ~10°+ and wind chills for most areas stayed above 0°. Temperatures will rebound into the low 30s this afternoon on breezy southwest winds

A cold front passing tonight will send out winds out of the northwest and provide a very cold close to the work week and start to the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will stay in the low to mid 20s from the morning into the afternoon. However, by Saturday morning, we’re into single digit air temperatures. It’s back to seasonal temperatures by Sunday and even ABOVE AVERAGE early next week.