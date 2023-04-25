Light, scattered showers have been tracking across central Indiana this Tuesday morning. Downpours are not anticipated today, but the shower chances will continue through the morning and into the first half of the afternoon. In between the waves of activity, skies will remain rather cloudy. Rain totals will remain below a tenth of an inch.

The cloudy skies and light showers will prevent temperatures from rising too much today. Highs are going to be running more than 10-degrees below average for late April. Indianapolis will likely reach 55° this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies overnight will help temperatures drop back into the mid-30s early Wednesday morning. Despite the chilly start, temperatures are going to recover tomorrow with highs rising back near the 60° mark.

A warming trend gets underway through the second half of the week. Temperatures will climb back near seasonal levels again on Saturday. There will be some shower chances in the mix with our next round of rainfall moving in late Thursday evening.