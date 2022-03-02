INDIANAPOLIS – We have had a taste of Spring these last few days! Today is no different with temperatures topping off in the 60s. We are going to experience a rollercoaster of temperatures into the weekend and into the middle of next week!

For the rest of today, temperatures will be in the middle 60s with increasing clouds into tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s with light showers around with a cold front coming in. This cold front will bring cooler air for our Thursday.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

As we head into Friday, temperatures climb back up into the middle 50s with more sunshine to wrap up the workweek. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year! Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. Rain chances will be around overnight. Those rain chances stick around into early Sunday. Sunday temperatures will stay in the 60s. As we head into next week, temperatures will gradually drop into the 40s by Tuesday.