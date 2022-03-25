Patchy, light rain is traveling across central Indiana this morning, resulting in another damp start. The rain gear and heavier jacket are needed because we are kicking off the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With the breeze in place, it does feel even colder outside. At times, wind chills will fall into the lower 30s!

The looming showers and cloud cover will prevent temperatures from rising too much this afternoon. Highs today will stay below the 50° mark for much of the area today. More dry time is expected early in the day with the coverage ramping up in the afternoon and during the evening rush hour.

A couple frontal boundaries are going to sweep over the state tonight. The first one will bring the shower activity this evening and the second will reinforce colder air. Rain will transition to a wintry mix overnight and eventually light snow showers early Saturday. A light coating of snow is possible on grassy, elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out.

Sunday is going to be the better of the two days this weekend. The messy system will exit the area Saturday night and skies will begin the clear out the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for late March both days this weekend.

Highs next week are going to slowly climb, and Indianapolis will have another shot at 70° next Wednesday. However, the weather pattern will turn active again. There will be several rain and even some storm chances midweek. Temperatures are also going to trend below average heading into April.