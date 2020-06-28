Less soggy for Sunday

Dust particles from the Sahara Desert have moved into the Midwest this weekend. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for several counties around the Greater Indianapolis area today! Particles from the dust will likely linger in the atmosphere into through Tuesday of this week. Poor air quality is going to the be the main concern with the residual dust in the air. As a result, Indianapolis has declared it to be a Knozone Action Day.

There have been a few showers and at time a couple thunderstorms across the state this morning. The activity for today will not be nearly as widespread as it was on Saturday, when tropical downpours dumped more than two inches of rain for parts of the state. There should be more dry time in the mix today with breaks in the clouds, which will help temperatures rise a bit more compared to Indy’s high of 77° yesterday. It will be muggy as temperatures jump into the mid-80s this afternoon. Heat index values near 90° are possible.

We are going to have a storm chance today and each day through Thursday. Warm and muggy conditions are going to stick around as we close the month of June and kick-off July. Highs near 90° are going to be possible by Independence Day!