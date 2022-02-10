It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year – for snow lovers that is. But snow drought has continued for central Indiana. Here’s a look at what has happened so far and what we can expect for the rest of the season.

This winter the long-range weather pattern was forecast to be influenced by La Nina. In this setup we normally see an area of high pressure over the northern Pacific creating a strong ridge in the Jet Stream to our west. The Jet Stream is then forced to dive south over the Central Plains and track through the Ohio Valley. Usually this leads to a wetter-than-average winter. But this winter has been anything but typical.

This winter the polar jet has kept the cold air bottled up over Canada and it’s been a mild season across the Midwest

In fact, we’ve been so mild that snowfall all across the region has been well below average. But down south it’s been a different story.

The southern jet stream has been more active and while Indianapolis has only had nine inches of snow. Cities to our south, who average less snow than we do, have had more frequent snows. Nashville, Tennessee has had almost ten inches. More than twice the amount they normally get all year. But just because we haven’t had much snow this season doesn’t mean were done.

From now through early April central Indiana averages nine inches of snow. And while this has been a dry winter so far, we still have another two months to catch up. So, here’s the prediction for the rest of the season. After a very slow start, the rest of the winter will be more active. Mild temperatures have limited our chances for snow so far, but now that a colder pattern has emerged, we’ll see more frequent chances for snow.

Expect at least four more, one inch snow events before we transition into Spring.