Late season snow arrives tonight

Prepare for much colder changes today as our next system moves into central Indiana. We’re already seeing a light rain/snow mix over our northernmost counties this morning. This wintry mix is going to travel southeast across the area as the day continues. It will first fill into our northwestern zone by midday then approach Indianapolis middle part of the afternoon.

The turnover from rain to snow will occur in Indy right just in time for the evening rush hour. Colder air will intrude and allow most of the rain to transition to snow by 6 PM within Marion County. The heaviest snowfall is going to occur between 6 PM and 12 AM. Most of the activity will be east of downtown by 2 AM Wednesday.

Highest snowfall totals are expected our northeastern counties (2” to 3”). Indianapolis is within the 1” to 2” zone. The southern half of the state will likely see less than 1” of snow. Most of the snow will accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces. A few slick spots are possible early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Blackford, Grant and Jay counties from 7 PM TUE to 7 AM WED. There is also a Freeze Warning that includes all of central Indiana from 10 PM TUE to 10 AM WED. Temperatures will dip below freezing the next two nights and will fall near the daily record lows!

Temperatures will recover at the end of the week and will rise back near 60° Friday afternoon. Rain chances return Saturday with highs in the mid-50s both days this weekend.