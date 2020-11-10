Last day of warm stretch; storms rolling in

We’re starting off warmer than we did yesterday morning and actually warmer than our average high should be. Temperatures in the 60s to start should make it possible for us to make it to a record-breaking high of 77 today. The record stands at 75 from 1949.

We’ll get windy Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 30mph. The wind will still be out of the south which will help us warm despite the clouds. Once a cold front makes it through tonight, the wind will switch back to the west and pump in cooler, more seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week. High pressure will then slide in and give us sunshine until the weekend.

We could have some scattered storms this afternoon and evening but the main line of storms will roll through after 10pm. The severe threat will stay in Northern Illinois with only about a quarter inch of rain here in Central Indiana.

Wednesday will finally feel like Fall. Temperatures will top off in the 50s through the weekend. After tonight, the next rain chance is Saturday with another passing shower possible on Sunday.